Man Infraconstruction update on upcoming residential project in Tardeo, Mumbai

Man Infraconstruction announced that the joint development luxurious residential project at Tardeo, Mumbai will be executed by Man Vastucon LLP, wherein the company holds 99.99% partnership interest.

This landmark Project will be high-rise residential building having proposed height of over 250 mtrs.

The Project has carpet area for sale of 6 lakh sq. ft. Apart from managing the design, sales and marketing of the Project, the Company will also execute the construction work leading to timely delivery of the project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)