BHEL gains on bagging IOCL order

-
ALSO READ
BHEL bags major order for Sulphur Recovery Unit from Indian Oil
Oil India to acquire 39.8 cr equity shares in Numaligarh Refinery
Engineers India to acquire 3.21 cr equity shares in Numaligarh Refinery
Bhel jumps after emerging as lowest bidder for NPCIL project
BPCL Board approves sale of 61.65% stake held in Numaligarh Refinery
-
BHEL added 0.51% to Rs 48.95 after the company bagged a major order for a sulphur recovery unit from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).
With this order, BHEL has made an entry into the downstream oil & gas process package business. The package, valued at over Rs 400 crore, envisages setting up a 525 TPD Sulphur Recovery Unit at IOCL's Paradip Refinery in Odisha.
The company's diversification strategy into non-coal based business areas has begun paying dividends. With the execution of this order, BHEL will establish itself as a lump-sum turn key (LSTK) player for process packages in the downstream oil & gas sector.
The scope of the said project includes project management, residual process design, detailed engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, testing, erection, construction, commissioning and performance guarantee test run of the 525 TPD Sulphur Recovery Unit. The project is scheduled for completion in 25 months.
State-run Bhel is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.
The PSU company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 217 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 162 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales declined 23% year on year to Rs 4203 crore in Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU