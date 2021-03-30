Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 26.59 points or 1.01% at 2593.62 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.38%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.91%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.65%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.2%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.34%), DLF Ltd (down 0.3%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 0.53%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.16%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 984.01 or 2.01% at 49992.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 296.85 points or 2.05% at 14804.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.79 points or 0.66% at 20413.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.23 points or 0.63% at 6787.45.

On BSE,1499 shares were trading in green, 1335 were trading in red and 186 were unchanged.

