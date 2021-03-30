City Union Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 158.75, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.01% in last one year as compared to a 71.85% rally in NIFTY and a 77.36% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 158.75, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 14774.9. The Sensex is at 49898.49, up 1.82%.City Union Bank Ltd has lost around 5.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17845.4, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

