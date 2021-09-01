BHEL gains on bagging Rs 10,800 cr order from NPCIL

-
ALSO READ
BHEL emerges lowest bidder for NPCIL's 6x700 MW Turbine Island Package projects
Bhel jumps after emerging as lowest bidder for NPCIL project
BHEL bags order for nuclear steam generators from NPCIL worth Rs 1,045 crore
BHEL secures overseas turnkey contract
BHEL wins order worth Rs 10,800 cr from NPCIL
-
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rallied 2.66% to Rs 53.95 after the company secured largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe."Six orders, received from NPCIL on 30 August 2021, envisage setting up of 4 units of 700 MWe at Gorakhpur, Haryana and 2 units of 700 MWe at Kaiga, Karnataka," BHEL said in a statement.
On a consolidated basis, BHEL reported net loss of Rs 448.20 crore in Q1 FY22, lower than net loss of Rs 893.14 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales rose 43.6% to Rs 2,723.82 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU