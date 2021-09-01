BHEL gains on bagging Rs 10,800 cr order from NPCIL

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rallied 2.66% to Rs 53.95 after the company secured largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe.

"Six orders, received from NPCIL on 30 August 2021, envisage setting up of 4 units of 700 MWe at Gorakhpur, Haryana and 2 units of 700 MWe at Kaiga, Karnataka," BHEL said in a statement.

On a consolidated basis, BHEL reported net loss of Rs 448.20 crore in Q1 FY22, lower than net loss of Rs 893.14 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales rose 43.6% to Rs 2,723.82 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)