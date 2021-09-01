Wipro announces partnership with HERE Technologies

-
Wipro and HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, announced that they are partnering to offer location-based services and analytics for customers globally.
As part of this announcement, Wipro and HERE will be jointly developing solutions in the areas of asset tracking, logistics, supply chain, smart-metering and analytics, field workforce management, and private mapping-as-a-service for indoor and outdoor real-time asset tracking.
An Internet of Things (IoT) based smart metering solution being developed by both companies, will provide better information to customers on energy consumption and asset management. The HERE mapping-as-a-service solution enables enterprises to build private maps in the field and manage their autonomous vehicles more efficiently, by providing information to their drivers on routing time, speed, fuel consumption and hazardous conditions.
HERE Tracking will help Wipro's customers monitor and track assets, field engineers and supply chain on a real-time basis both indoor and outdoor, as well as provide analytics to build operational efficiencies.
Sarat Chand, Regional Head & Managing Director - Benelux, Wipro said, We are happy to be partnering with HERE Technologies to co-develop customized solutions, for customers who require location as a key component of their services. We are excited about the future of this partnership and the potential it offers in the journey towards an autonomous world.
Shares of Wipro rose 1.43% to settle at Rs 641.25 yesterday, 31 August 2021.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
