AU Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

R Systems International Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 August 2021.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 11.91% to Rs 1140 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

R Systems International Ltd crashed 4.63% to Rs 201.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37615 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd tumbled 3.56% to Rs 292.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24093 shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd fell 3.39% to Rs 988.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28512 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd corrected 3.39% to Rs 358.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20964 shares in the past one month.

