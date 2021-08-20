BHEL inaugurates first EV friendly highway in India

-
The state-run firm set up the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway as the first e-vehicle friendly highway in the country, with a network of Solar-based Electric Vehicle Charging stations (SEVCs) under the FAME-1 scheme.
The Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at Karna lake resort, is located at the midpoint of Delhi-Chandigarh highway, and is equipped to cater to al types of E-cars plying currently in the country. Further, the company is also working on upgrading the other charging stations on this highway, within this year.
The establishment of similar EV chargers at regular intervals of 25-30 kms on the highway will allay range-anxiety among EV users and bolster confidence for inter-city travel. The SEVC stations are equipped with individual grid-connected rooftop solar plants that will supply green and clean energy to the charging stations.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 448.20 crore in Q1 FY22, lower than net loss of Rs 893.14 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales rose 43.6% to Rs 2,723.82 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
The scrip fell 0.83% to Rs 54 on BSE. State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.
