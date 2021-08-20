NLC India raises Rs 750 crore through issue of Commercial Paper

NLC India announced that the company has raised Rs 750 crore through allotment of 15,000 Commercial Paper of face value of Rs 5 lakh each.

The Commercial Paper was issued and allotted on 18 August 2021.

The announcement was made on 19 August 2021. Shares of NLC India fell 1.89% to settle at Rs 52 yesterday.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation.

