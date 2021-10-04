Biocon launches Everolimus tablets in the US market

Biocon today announced the launch of Everolimus tablets, a generic version of Afinitor, in the US.

Everolimus tablets have been introduced in four strengths of 2.5mg, 5mg, 7.5mg and 10mg, with the 10 mg tablet being a 'day-1' generic launch.

Everolimus (Afinitor) is a prescription medication that is used to treat certain types of cancers and tumours.

The commercial launch of Everolimus follows an US FDA approval in February 2021.

