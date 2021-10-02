Aditya Birla Capital allots 1.52 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 1,52,539 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each on 1 October 2021 pursuant to exercise of Stock Options and Restricted Stock Units under Company's ABCL Scheme 2017 and ABCL Incentive Scheme.

All the said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 24,15,95,70,630 (i.e. 2,41,59,57,063 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each) to Rs 24,16,10,96,020 (i.e. 2,41,61,09,602 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)