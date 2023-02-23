Biocon Ltd drops for fifth straight session

-
-
Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 219.75, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 41.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% rally in NIFTY and a 4.33% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
Biocon Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 219.75, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 17576.2. The Sensex is at 59835.52, up 0.15%.Biocon Ltd has eased around 10.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11991.85, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.96 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 219.3, down 1.48% on the day. Biocon Ltd tumbled 41.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% rally in NIFTY and a 4.33% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 152.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.
