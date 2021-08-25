Biocon Ltd Falls 1.36%

Biocon Ltd has lost 11.45% over last one month compared to 2.87% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 6.19% rise in the SENSEX

Biocon Ltd lost 1.36% today to trade at Rs 344.85. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.11% to quote at 25731.08. The index is down 2.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Shilpa Medicare Ltd decreased 1.19% and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd lost 1.14% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 34.23 % over last one year compared to the 44.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Biocon Ltd has lost 11.45% over last one month compared to 2.87% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 6.19% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18868 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 487.7 on 23 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 327.75 on 23 Aug 2021.

