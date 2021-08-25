Wipro to open new delivery centre in US

The IT major announced that it will open a new delivery center in Sherwood, Arkansas in US and expects to hire up to 400 employees in the next two years in the city.

Wipro will invest approximately $3 million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service center. The delivery center will provide operational services to Wipro's clients across industry verticals.

The IT major reported a 9.20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,248 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) as against Rs 2,974.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4 FY21). Revenues grew 12.35% to Rs 18,252.40 crore in Q1 June 2021 compared with Rs 16,245.40 crore in Q4 March 2021.

Shares of Wipro shed 0.15% to Rs 632.40 on BSE. Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

