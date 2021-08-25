ICICI Bank gains after RBI OKs Bakshi's reappointment as MD & CEO

ICICI Bank rose 0.74% to Rs 699.50 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as managing director and CEO of the bank from 15 October 2021 to 3 October 2023.

The bank's shareholders at the annual general meeting held on 9 August 2019 had already approved the appointment of Bakhshi for a period effective from 15 October 2018 upto 3 October 2023.

ICICI Bank is a private sector bank. The bank had a network of 5,268 branches and 14,141 ATMs at 30 June 2021.

The private bank's standalone net profit jumped 77.59% to Rs 4,616.02 crore on 6.47% fall in total income to Rs 24,379.27 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

