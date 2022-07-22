Biocon, RBL Bank, IndiaMART, ICICI Securities in focus

Biocon: Biocon said the US FDA concluded a pre-approval inspection for Site 3 located at Hyderabad, Telangana on 20 July 2022. Three observations were cited at the end of the inspection, which we will be addressing within the stipulated time.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank reported standalone net profit of Rs 201.16 crore as against a net loss of Rs 459.47 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. Total income rose marginally to Rs 2,702.91 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 2,679.19 crore in Q1 FY22.

IndiaMART InterMESH: The company's consolidated net profit declined 47% to Rs 47 crore on 24% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 225 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

ICICI Securities: The company's consolidated net profit declined 11.9% to Rs 310.72 crore on 6.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 745.3 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Emami: Emami announced acquiring 30% stake in a pet-care start-up "Cannis Lupus Services India Private Limited". The extensive knowledge and experience of pet care and pet training acquired by Cannis Lupus over the years would be helpful in developing and scaling up the business soon.

Welspun Corp: Welspun Corp announced the commissioning of its Blast Furnace and Sinter plant, and TMT Bars manufacturing facility at Anjar, Cujarat through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

