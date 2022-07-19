Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks in action

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp launched an exclusive Rally Edition of its widely popular motorcycle Xpulse 200 4V.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank's board approved raising funds through debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis as may be decided, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 20,000 crore or its equivalent amount in such foreign currencies as may be necessary.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. (JFN), wholly owned subsidiary of the company has increased its stake in DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU) through various onmarket purchases.

Nelco: The company reported net profit of Rs 4.72 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 4.38 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 81.97 crore from Rs 56.62 crore.

Surya Roshni: The company has obtained orders amounted to Rs 91.27 crore (including GST) for supply of API- SL 3LPE Coated Line pipes from Bharat Gas Resources.

