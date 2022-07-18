HDFC Bank, LTTS, Oberoi Realty, JSPL to react to their earnings

HDFC Bank: The private lender's net profit rose 18.97% to Rs 9,195.99 crore on 13.02% increase in total income to Rs 41,560.27 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS): LTTS reported a 4.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 274.20 crore on 6.7% increase in revenue to Rs 1,873.70 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

Oberoi Realty: The Mumbai-based real estate developer has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 403.08 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 80.63 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased by 221.2% YoY to Rs 913.11 crore during the quarter.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL): JSPL reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6,623.08 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared with a net profit of Rs 2,660.73 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales during the quarter increased by 25.1% to Rs 13,015.21 crore.

TVS Motor Company: The board of TVS Motor Company will meet on Thursday, 28 July 2022, to consider raising funds through issue of non-convertible redeemable debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches/series, within the borrowing.

Just Dial: On a consolidated basis, Just Dial reported a net loss of Rs 48.36 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with net loss of Rs 3.52 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales was at Rs 185.60 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 as against Rs 165.41 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 12.2%.

Karnataka Bank: The private lender on Friday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JCB India for equipment financing.

Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL): DCIL CEO and managing director G Y V Victor was suspended pending disciplinary proceedings against him on Wednesday (13 July 2022).

Maharashtra Seamless: Maharashtra Seamless said that it has received its first order of subsea sour service seamless pipes from an esteemed customer with basic value of approximately Rs 130 crore.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The company announced that it has purchased a Grade A, fully built up ready to use commercial property with a super built area of 240,000 Sq.Ft in Bengaluru for a consideration of Rs 101 crore. The facility with a seating capacity of 1,600 seats is in the technology hub of Electronics City.

Den Networks: The cable TV distribution company reported a 68.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.83 crore on 6.5% fall in net sales to Rs 283.36 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Om Infra: Om Infra on Saturday (16 July) said its joint venture bagged letter of acceptance worth over Rs 1170 crore for design, build and operation & maintenance of Bhandup waste water treatment facility.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: Lloyds Metals and Energy reported a net loss of Rs 930.33 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 0.18 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year. Revenue from operations jumped 780% year on year to Rs 842.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

