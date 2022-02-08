Biocon spurts after subsidiary bags USFDA nod for Posaconazole Delayed-Release tablets

Biocon advanced 2% to Rs 407.95 after the company's subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, received an approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Posaconazole Delayed-Release tablets from the US-based drug regulatory body, USFDA.
The product, Posaconazole Delayed-Release tablets, is indicated for use in the prevention of certain fungal infections in patients with severely weakened immune systems and is available in 100 mg strength. This approval would further add to Biocon's portfolio of vertically integrated complex drug products.
Biocon's consolidated net profit jumped 17.68% to Rs 219.60 crore on a 17.05% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 2,174.20 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU