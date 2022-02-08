M M Forgings spurts after Q3 PAT rises 90% YoY to Rs 29 cr

M M Forgings rallied 4.55% to Rs 695.80 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 90.1% to Rs 29.41 crore on a 33.1% jump in net sales to Rs 293.13 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 99.8% to Rs 35.91 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 17.97 crore in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, net profit jumped 106.7% to Rs 31.02 crore on a 34% rise in net sales to Rs 285.79 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

MM Forgings is engaged in the manufacture of steel forgings. The company engages in automotive components. It manufactures steel forgings in raw, semi-machined and fully machined stages in various grades of carbon, alloy, micro-alloy and stainless steels in the weight range of 0.20 kilograms to 60 kilograms.

