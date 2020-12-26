Biocon update on Biologics License Application for MYL-1402O (bevacizumab)

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon and Mylan (a subsidiary of Viatris Inc.) have been informed by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of a deferred action on the Biologics License Application (BLA) for MYL-1402O, a proposed biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab).

To complete the application, the Agency noted that an inspection of the manufacturing facility is required as a part of the standard review process. However, due to restrictions on travel related to COVID-19, the Agency is unable to conduct an inspection during the current review cycle.

There are no additional observations related to the application.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)