Birlasoft spurts on partnering Microsoft

Birlasoft surged 11.93% to Rs 167.95 after the company announced collaboration with Microsoft to drive cloud-led digital transformation for customers.

Birlasoft on 18 August announced a global strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft to help its clients to accelerate their digital journey. "With this collaboration, Birlasoft is strategically positioned to support its enterprise clients with their cloud transformation needs, right from infrastructure to business applications", the IT firm said.

Birlasoft plans to scale its current Microsoft cloud business to $100 million. Building on the current collaboration, the company will focus on delivering end-to-end services on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to its clients. Together with Microsoft, it will create innovative industry solutions and enable customers in focus industries to adopt Microsoft cloud technologies and services.

Dharmender Kapoor, CEO and MD of Birlasoft, said, "Birlasoft empowers our customers to harness the full power of digital by combining enterprise applications with the most modern platforms, software and digitalization processes. Through this cloud alliance with Microsoft, our customers can expect an even broader range of solutions, delivered at a continually faster pace, which will accelerate the execution of their digital transformation strategies."

Birlasoft is a multi-shore business application global IT services provider with a presence in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific and India. It operates development centres in the United States, China, Poland and India.

The company's consolidated net profit dropped 18.4% to Rs 56.34 crore on 0.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 914.63 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)