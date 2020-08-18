Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 65.89 points or 4% at 1711.59 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 8.35%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 7.01%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 6.79%),DLF Ltd (up 5.3%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.42%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.59%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.82%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.7%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.42%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 221.14 or 0.58% at 38271.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.55 points or 0.65% at 11319.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 132.06 points or 0.95% at 14104.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.32 points or 0.78% at 4798.85.

On BSE,1354 shares were trading in green, 552 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

