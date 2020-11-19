Birlasoft to serve as implementation partner for Esker's P2P and O2C solutions

Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, and Birlasoft have teamed up to offer Esker's comprehensive suite of Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Order-to-Cash (O2C) automation solutions to enterprises globally.

Birlasoft will serve as a premiere implementation partner for Esker's P2P and O2C solutions. With a large footprint in the manufacturing space, most of Birlasoft's customers have unique requirements around their enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools.

As a partner for all of the major ERP systems, such as SAP, Oracle and Infor, Birlasoft is particularly well equipped to address these needsespecially now that the company can offer Esker as an end-to-end solution that acts as an extension of the ERP.

Esker's relationship with Birlasoft started with a need for a solution for the medical device industry that could automate its invoicing, accounts payable and order management processes. Esker's solution would automate both P2P and O2C processeswhile reducing overall IT spend. Birlasoft identified Esker for these capabilities and its AI-driven solution to quickly remove inefficiencies and redundancies, working with the new global ERP systems.

