Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of a Second hand Long Range 2 Product Carrier

Great Eastern Shipping Company has taken delivery of a second hand LR2 Product Carrier Jag Lara of about 105,258 dwt.

The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q3 FY21.

Including this vessel, the Company's current fleet stands at 47 vessels, comprising 34 tankers (11 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.48 years aggregating 3.80 mn dwt. The company has also contracted to buy a Capesize Bulk Carrier which is expected to be delivered in H2FY21.

