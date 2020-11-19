Pricol finalizes term of proposed rights issue

-
Pricol announced the terms of the rights issue following meeting of the rights issue committee on 19 November 2020.
a) Number of Rights Equity Shares to be issued and the size of the Issue: 2,70,84,777 Rights Equity Shares, for an amount aggregating upto Rs 81.25 crore (assuming full subscription).
b) Rights issue price: Rs 30 per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 29 per Rights Equity Share over face value of Re 1 per Equity Share).
c) Rights entitlement ratio: 2 Rights Equity Shares for every 7 Equity Share(s) held by eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date.
d) Record date: The Committee also fixed the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply in the Rights Issue as 25 November 2020.
e) ISIN for rights entitlements: INE726V20018
