BLS partners with UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services for PM-JAY Scheme

BLS International Services has partnered with UTIITSL (UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services ) to support e-Card printing services under Ayushman Bharat by National Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

With this partnership, the company is now the official PMJAY Service Agent.

Effective immediately, BLS International will start online verification, registration and validation process for beneficiary and e-card printing services across India to avail healthcare services at any of the empanelled hospitals in their respective regions.

UTIITSL is a government company that has been appointed by National Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India for issuance of e-cards to beneficiaries under the PM-JAY Scheme. The scheme covers approx. 50 crore poor, deprived rural families, and identified occupational categories of urban workers' families.

