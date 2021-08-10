Hinduja Global Solutions to divest its Healthcare Services business

Hinduja Global Solutions announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to divest its Healthcare Services business to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), one of the largest private alternative investment firms in Asia. The transaction based on enterprise value of US$ 1,200 million, subject to closing adjustments, is expected to complete within 90 days, subject to shareholder and other regulatory approvals.

HGS' Healthcare Services business supports payer, providers, laboratories, durable medical equipment firms and pharmaceutical companies with solutions that augment clients' healthcare teams to deliver better patient, member, business and financial outcomes.

The services cover the entire lifecycle of a payer organization, including member acquisition, enrollment & billing, benefit set-up, claims adjudication, provider credentialing & data management, payment integrity & financial recovery, grievance & appeals, provider & member engagement, prior authorizations, case management and population health management, and the various functions in the revenue cycle of a provider organization.

The Healthcare Services vertical has over 20,000 employees across four geographies - India, the Philippines, the US and Jamaica - and recorded revenues of approximately US$ 400 million in FY2021. Post completion of the transaction, HGS will transfer all client contracts, employees, and assets, including infrastructure related to the Healthcare Services business.

