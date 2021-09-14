BLS to commence processing of Ayushman Bharat cards across India

BLS International Services announced today about its empanelment for processing Ayushman Bharat cards under Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) by National Health Authority, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. The AB-PMJAY scheme offers financial security against medical treatment costs, medicines, diagnostics, and pre-hospitalization expenses.

BLS will start processing Ayushman Bharat cards across India for the people to avail healthcare services at any of the empanelled hospitals in their respective regions, effective immediately.

The cover includes cashless and paperless access to healthcare services for the beneficiary at the point of service in any of the empanelled hospitals.

The Ayushman Bharat was initiated with the objective to provide financial protection and improved access to healthcare to ~10.74 crore families. The AB-PMJAY provides a health insurance cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per annum.

