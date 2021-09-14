Escorts and IndusInd Bank partner to meet financial needs of rural customers

Escorts signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IndusInd Bank to provide financial offerings to its customers.

Escorts and IndusInd Bank will work together closely in understanding the financial needs of its customers and will jointly come up with various financial programs to enable customers invest in modern farm machinery to enhance their farm productivity and income.

