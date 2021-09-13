KNR Constructions receives LoA for road project in Telangana

KNR Constructions has received Letter of Acceptance for HGCL - Widening of Existing Service roads from Nanakramguda to TSPA and Narsingi to Kollur and BT Overlay of Bitumen pavement from Gachibowli to Shamshabad of Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad, in the state of Telangana, worth Rs. 312.79 crore excluding GST on Bill of Quantities basis.

The said project is to be completed within a period of 15 months from the date of signing of Agreement.

