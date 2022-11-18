Blue Dart gains on launching 25 retail stores across India

Blue Dart rose 1.40% to Rs 7,258.50 after the company announced the opening of 25 retail outlets in tier I and II towns as part of its expansion plans.

It also has wide spectrum of solutions, and the company continues to also drive omni-channel growth. These stores are located in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat. The company also plans to set up about 100 new stores in the near future.

Ketan Kulkarni, chief commercial officer, Blue Dart said, "We are celebrating our brand's establishment date with launch of 25 stores on November 19th. As pioneer in Express Logistics and the nation's trade facilitator, we understand the country's expanding logistical needs, particularly now that the world is focusing on India as industrial powerhouse. Blue Dart's store expansion will increase accessibility for our customers and expand our network. To strengthen last-mile logistics to the farthest reaches of the nation, we will continue to locate new areas and broaden our reach."

Blue Dart Express is engaged in the business of integrated air and ground transportation and distribution of time sensitive packages to various destinations, primarily within India. On consolidated basis, Blue Dart's net profit grew 3.4% to Rs 93.64 crore on 17.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,325.28 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

