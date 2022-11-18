Alstone Textiles hits the roof on fixing record date for bonus issue, stock split

Alstone Textiles hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 300.45 after the company fixed 14 December 2022 as the record date for proposed 10-for-1 stock split and 9:1 bonus share issue.

Earlier on 10 November 2022, the company's board approved splitting each equity share having face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

The board also approved issuing 9 bonus equity shares of Re 1 each for each existing equity share of Re 1 each.

Alstone Textiles (India) is engaged in trading in fabric and investment activities. We believe that we are well placed to leverage on the growth opportunities in the economy.

On standalone basis, Alstone Textiles reported net profit of Rs 8.27 crore in Q2 FY23 compared with net loss of Rs 6 lakh in Q2 FY22. Net sales stood at Rs 1.92 crore in Q2 FY23.

