Volumes soar at GMM Pfaudler Ltd counter

HDFC Bank Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 November 2022.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd clocked volume of 97530 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11491 shares. The stock gained 0.45% to Rs.1,929.15. Volumes stood at 6374 shares in the last session.

HDFC Bank Ltd notched up volume of 23.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.05 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.33% to Rs.1,612.00. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43655 shares. The stock increased 3.96% to Rs.436.15. Volumes stood at 38221 shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra witnessed volume of 51.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.52% to Rs.25.30. Volumes stood at 7.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 7.73 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.54 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.25% to Rs.2,652.35. Volumes stood at 50226 shares in the last session.

