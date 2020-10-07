Blue Star launches new products with Virus Deactivation Technology

Blue Star announced the launch of a wide range of new products and solutions with Virus Deactivation Technology (VDT).

Blue Star's new range of products and solutions with Virus Deactivation Technologies (VDT) has the capability to deactivate viruses including COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) with up to 99.9% efficacy, when air passes through these systems.

VDT will be a part of the Company's new range of solutions specially designed for the new reality. Most of the VDT components have also been designed to be easily retrofitted into existing AC systems, both central and unitary, in the field.

These VDT solutions will be useful for all air conditioning applications, be it at homes, ATMs, showrooms, restaurants, offices, or large commercial spaces like malls, cinema theatres and airports. It is pertinent to note that the product is not a substitute to the mandatory precautions prescribed by the Government such as wearing masks, social distancing, usage of hand sanitizers and surface hygiene practices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)