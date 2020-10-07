Sunteck Realty provides Q2 operational update

-
Sunteck Realty announced its Q2 FY20-21 operational updates.
SRL saw a substantial growth in Pre-sales for Q2 FY21 at Rs 200 crore; it was up by 98% Q-o-Q and by 96% Y-o-Y as well.
Collections also grew at 117% Q-o-Q to Rs 141 crore for FY21;
Following the resumption of operations post the lockdown in Mumbai, the Company has continued its strong sales momentum, supported by its digital platform, SunteckAer as well as various other marketing initiatives for the ready-to-move-in and nearing-ready inventory. With the construction activity inching towards preCOVID levels, the Company remains focused on accelerating the progress across the portfolio to offset the time lost on account of the ongoing pandemic.
