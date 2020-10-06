Dhani Services allots 84 lakh equity shares to a foreign investor

Dhani Services (formerly Indiabulls Ventures) has allotted 84 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 175 per share for cash consideration, to a foreign investor, NWI Emerging Market Fixed Income Master Fund, (NWIEM) (NWIEM is one of the group entities of NWI Management, an investment fund, based out of New York).

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 114,53,98,237.6 divided into 52,71,14,892 Fully Paid-up Equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each and 8,28,03,864 Partly Paid up Equity Shares (PPS) of face value of Rs 2/- each (Paid-up value Rs 1.10 per PPS) and 1,05,254 PPS of face value of Rs 2/- each (Paid-up value Re.0.80 per PPS).

