Board of ABB Power Products and Systems approves change in financial year

-
ALSO READ
ABB Power Products Q4 PAT jumps 54% YoY to Rs 55 cr
ABB Power Products and Systems wins project worth Rs 100 cr from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery
ABB India Q4 PAT spurts 49% to Rs 58 cr
ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
ABB India launches LV motors on its e-commerce platform
-
At meeting held on 26 February 2021The Board of ABB Power Products and Systems India at its meeting held on 26 February 2021 has approved the change in financial year of the company from existing January-December to April-March. The current financial year is changed from existing 01 January 2021 - 31 December 2021 to 01 January 2021 - 31 March 2022 ( 15 months) and, thereafter, the financial year of the Company shall be from 01 April to 31 March every year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU