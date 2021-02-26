Electrosteel Castings update on scheme of amalgamation

Electrosteel Castings announced that the stock exchanges (BSE and NSE)have granted their no objection to the proposed scheme of amalgamation of Srikalahasthi Pipes (SPL) into the company.

The scheme remains subject to receipt of other statutory and regulatory approvals, including the approvals of the National Company Law Tribunal and the respective shareholders and creditors of SPL and the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)