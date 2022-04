Board of Ami Organics approves Rs 190 cr capex plan for Ankleshwar unit

At meeting held on 28 April 2022

The Board of Ami Organics at its meeting held on 28 April 2022 has approved the capex plan for Ankleshwar unit as under:

The capex plan of Ankleshwar Unit entails an outlay of Rs 190 crore to build a brownfield plant to support the future business growth of the company's advanced pharmaceutical intermediates segment. The existing structure of Ankleshwar Unit will be completely demolished and a new Plant will be built on the land. The Ankleshwar unit has received necessary environmental clearance and the new facility will have ~90 reactors taking the total reactor capacity to 436KL. The plant is expected to start commercial operations from January 2024. The Capex will be funded through a mix of General Corporate funds of IPO proceeds, internal accruals, and bank finance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)