Board of Colgate-Palmolive (India) approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 28 April 2022

The Board of Colgate-Palmolive (India) at its meeting held on 28 April 2022 has approved the following-

Noted the Resignation of Ram Raghavan (DIN: 08511606) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 15 April 2022.

Appointment of Prabha Narasimhan (DIN: 08822860) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years effective 01 September 2022.

Appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta (DIN: 00041197) as the Lead Independent Director of the Company effective 28 April 2022.

