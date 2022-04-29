Board of Colgate-Palmolive (India) approves change in directorate

-
-
At meeting held on 28 April 2022The Board of Colgate-Palmolive (India) at its meeting held on 28 April 2022 has approved the following-
Noted the Resignation of Ram Raghavan (DIN: 08511606) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 15 April 2022.
Appointment of Prabha Narasimhan (DIN: 08822860) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years effective 01 September 2022.
Appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta (DIN: 00041197) as the Lead Independent Director of the Company effective 28 April 2022.
