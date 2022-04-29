Genus Power Infrastructures wins order worth Rs 828.57 cr

-
Genus Power Infrastructures has received a letter of award (LOA) for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) including design of AMI system with supply, installation and commissioning of 10 Lakhs Smart Prepaid Meters, DT Meter level energy accounting and FMS of these 10 Lakhs smart meters.
This is the single largest order finalized by any state utility in the country for AMISP.
