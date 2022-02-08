Board of Bajaj Electricals approves scheme of arrangement

-
-
At meeting held on 08 February 2022The Board of Bajaj Electricals at its meeting held on 08 February 2022 has approved the scheme of arrangement between Bajaj Electricals (the Demerged Company or Company) and Bajel Projects (the Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders as follows:
(a) Transfer by way of demerger of the Demerged Undertaking (as defined in the Scheme) consisting of Power Transmission and Power Distribution Business (as defined in the Scheme) of the Demerged Company into the Resulting Company and consequent issue of equity shares by the Resulting Company to the shareholders of the Demerged Company; and
(b) Various other matters consequential or otherwise integrally connected therewith.
The Scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including the approval of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench.
