Board of Bank of India approves raising capital up to Rs 4800 cr

At meeting held on 30 April 2021

The Board of Bank of India at its meeting held on 30 April 2021 has approved raising capital aggregating up to Rs 4800 crore in the following manner:

a. By issue of fresh Equity capital in the form of FPO / QIP and / or Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency) up to an amount of Rs.3,000 crore.

b. By issue of Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds up to an amount of Rs.1,800 crore.

