Board of Bank of India approves raising capital up to Rs 4800 cr

-
ALSO READ
Board of Page Industries approves change in Chairman
Subway Finance And Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Banks stocks advance after RBI maintains status quo
Sensex ends almost flat, Nifty ends below 15,000; PSU banks, metal stocks advance
Select financial stocks in demand after RBI Internal Working Group's suggestion
-
At meeting held on 30 April 2021The Board of Bank of India at its meeting held on 30 April 2021 has approved raising capital aggregating up to Rs 4800 crore in the following manner:
a. By issue of fresh Equity capital in the form of FPO / QIP and / or Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency) up to an amount of Rs.3,000 crore.
b. By issue of Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds up to an amount of Rs.1,800 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU