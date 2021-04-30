JSW Energy uprates Karcham Wangtoo HEP plant by 9% to 1091 MW

JSW Energy announced that the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has permitted uprating of the Karcham Wangtoo Hydro Electric Power Plant owned by JSW Hydro Energy (100% subsidiary of JSW Energy) from 1,000 MW to 1,091 MW in a phased manner i.e. 1,000 MW to 1,045 MW in the first phase for two monsoon seasons in CY 2021 and CY 2022, and to 1,091 MW thereafter.

This capacity uprating has been done by 9% to 1,091 MW without any additional capital expenditure, and is a significant boost to the earnings potential of this key asset of JSW Energy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)