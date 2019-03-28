JUST IN
Board of Chemfab Alkalis appoints CS and accepts resignation of director

At meeting held on 28 March 2019

The Board of Chemfab Alkalis has appointed Rajesh V, (FCS:9213) fellow member of Institute of Company Secretaries in India as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with immediate effect. The Board has accepted the resignation of T. Ramabadran (Din: 00701503), Non-executive Independent Director.

First Published: Thu, March 28 2019. 11:39 IST

