JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

DLF Ltd Spikes 1.23%
Business Standard

Bharat Financial Inclusion completes Direct Assignment transaction worth Rs 1528.87 cr

Capital Market 

Bharat Financial Inclusion on 27 March 2019 assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs. 1,528.87 crore to one of the largest private sector banks on a Direct Assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. This is the ninth Direct Assignment transaction in FY19.

With this transaction, the Company has completed Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs. 8,195.07 crore in FY 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 28 2019. 09:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements