NBCC (India) secures new orders worth Rs 1003 crore

NBCC (India) has secured new works for various infrastructure projects. NBCC has secured following new works -

1. Development of permanent campus at IIM Visakhapatnam: New work from of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam to provide Project Management Consultancy services for development of permanent campus (Phase-1) amounting Rs. 463 crore (approx).

2.

Development of Medical College And Hospital Chamba (Himachal Pradesh): New work to provide Project Management Consultancy services for development of Medical College And Hospital Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) amounting Rs. 200 crore (approx).

3. Development work under Namami Gange Programme at Bihar: Company also secured various Ghat Rehabilitation & Development works at Ministry of Water Resources, River Development Ganga Rejuvenation, Govt. of entrusted NBCC to take up the entry level activities pertaining to Ganga Rejuvenation in the various towns of along The estimated project cost is Rs. 100 crore (approx).

4. NBCC also secured Rs. 130 crore of additional work of

5. Puducherry Railway station Redevelopment: After starting Charbagh & Gomati Nagar, Lucknow Railway Station Redevelopment, NBCC secured and started The estimated project cost is Rs. 110 crore (approx).

The total estimated costs of these projects are Rs. 1003 crore (approx).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)