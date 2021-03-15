Board of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure approves raising up to USD 30 mn via ECB

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda board committee approves raising funds
IDFC FIRST Bank board approves fund raising plan
Grasim board approves fund raising plan
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2020 quarter
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 15 March 2021The Board of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure at its meeting held on 15 March 2021 has approved the raising of Funds subject to applicable regulatory approvals and market conditions, from SIRAJ HOLDING LLC, UAE, by way of External Commercial Borrowings( ECB') up to US$ 30 million (Thirty Million Dollars only) on the terms and conditions mentioned in the Loan Agreement and such ECB loan may be drawn either in lump sum or in different tranches up to the aforesaid amount for repayment of existing loan availed by the Company and for meeting add on working capital requirements of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU