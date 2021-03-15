NIIT's US subsidiary signs managed services agreement with US based financial services firm

NIIT (USA) Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of NIIT, has signed a Managed Services agreement with a US based financial services organization (an existing client) to provide a range of learning services.

The term of the agreement is 5 years. Both companies see this as a significant partnership to transform the effectiveness and efficiency of regulatory and compliance learning within the financial services sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)